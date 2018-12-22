Senators' Matt Duchene: Carries offense in return
Duchene scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
The 27-year-old missed the previous six games with a lower-body injury, but he looked just fine in his return to action, albeit in a losing effort. Duchene now has 14 goals and 36 points through 30 games, and he remains on pace for a career-best campaign in his first full season with Ottawa.
