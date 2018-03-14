Senators' Matt Duchene: Collects two helpers in win over Bolts

Duchene registered two assists and four shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

After a slight adjustment period to his Ottawa surroundings, Duchene has proven to be a key offensive contributor with 14 goals and 17 assists through his past 31 games. He's locked into a top scoring role and projects to continue providing solid numbers for fantasy owners. It's also worth noting that Duchene is now on track to post his highest point total since marking the scoresheet 70 times in the 2013-14 campaign.