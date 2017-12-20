Senators' Matt Duchene: Continues to struggle

Duchene has just five points in 18 games played with the Senators this year.

Duchene had twice as many points in 14 games with Colorado, and he's gone scoreless in 14 of his games with Ottawa. Something about Canada's capital isn't meshing well with him, and he's got to turn it around soon to show he's still worthy of anything more than a bench spot on your fantasy squad.

