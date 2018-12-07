Senators' Matt Duchene: Could be facing long-term absence
According to coach Guy Boucher, Duchene (lower body) "could be" dealing with a long-term injury, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It'd obviously be a huge blow to the Senators and fantasy owners alike if Duchene's sidelined long term, as he's been Ottawa's best forward this season, leading the team in scoring with 12 goals and 34 points in 27 games. Another update on the 27-year-old's condition will be released in the coming days.
