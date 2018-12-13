Senators' Matt Duchene: Could play Monday
Duchene (lower body) is improving and could be ready as soon as Monday's matchup with Nashville, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
While the news effectively rules Duchene out for the next two games, it certainly sounds like he will be ready sooner rather than later. Prior to getting hurt, the center tallied just one point in his previous three games, but perhaps more concerning, registered a lone shot in those contests. If the Ontario native wants to get back on track, he will need to start putting pucks on net. Before he can return to the lineup, Duchene will need to be activated off injured reserve which will likely send Nick Paul or Stefan Elliott back to the minors.
