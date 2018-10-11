Senators' Matt Duchene: Decent start to new season

Duchene has a pair of even-strength assists representing his point total through the first four games of the 2018-19 season.

Duchene needs just 21 more points for 500 in his career, which is a milestone that he should have no trouble hitting this season. It was disappointing to see Duchene only attempt one shot on the power play in Wednesday's game -- especially knowing that the Senators converted 3 of 7 man-advantage opportunities -- but a surprising tidbit is that barely 15 percent of Duchene's point total over 10 seasons between the Avs and Sens has taken place with the extra man. He does have 178 goals and 250 assists total in his career, though.