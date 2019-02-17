Senators' Matt Duchene: Eight points in last six games
Duchene delivered a goal and assist, both on the power play, in a 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
Duchene has 56 points in 49 games. And he has been especially hot in his last six games, sniping six times and putting up eight points. Duchene is a pending free agent and he could be pricing himself out of the Sens' plans for 2019-20. We'll know for sure in the next week and a bit.
