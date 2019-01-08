Senators' Matt Duchene: Expected to miss next three games
Duchene (personal) is expected to miss the entirety of the Senators' upcoming three-game road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Duchene is currently at home with his wife who is expected to give birth to their first child at "any time." The 27-year-old pivot will almost certainly be unavailable for Ottawa's next three contests, but he should be ready to return Jan. 16 for a home matchup with the Avalanche.
