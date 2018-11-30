Senators' Matt Duchene: Finishes with 22 November points
Duchene picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Duchene will be sad to see November come to an end, as he put together a torrid month that featured 22 points in 15 games, including eight goals and 13 helpers in the past 12 contests. The Senators usually give up a lot of goals, but their top offensive players are big time point producers. Whether he's dealt in a trade or stays put, Duchene should continue scoring at a prolific rate.
