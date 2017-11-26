Senators' Matt Duchene: First point in Canada's capital
Duchene scored his first goal and point as a member of the Senators in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
It took him eight games to find the scoresheet in Ottawa, other than to have registered a minus-10 rating in those eight contests. Duchene has struggled to fit into the Sens system, so hopefully this is the start of something beautiful.
