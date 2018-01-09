Senators' Matt Duchene: Game-time decision
Duchene (illness) will take warmups to determine if he'll be active for Tuesday evening's home contest against the Blackhawks, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
In other words, Duchene is shaping up to be a game-time decision. His 10 points with Ottawa represent a carbon copy of his total with the Avalanche prior to the Nov. 5 blockbuster trade, but it's taken him 12 more games (26 in all) to reach that mark in Ottawa, and he's struggling to a career-low 9.5 shooting percentage despite holding down a role on the No. 2 power play. Between the 2009 third overall pick's illness and recent struggles, it's likely best to comb through your fantasy bench or waiver wire for viable alternatives.
