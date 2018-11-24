Senators' Matt Duchene: Garners another set of helpers
Duchene fashioned a pair of even-strength assists in Friday's 6-4 road loss to the Stars.
It took Wednesday's road game in Minnesota to put an end to Duchene's three-game point streak, but it was right back to business for the 2014 Olympic gold medalist in this one. Duchene's propensity for multi-point games makes him quite valuable in the fantasy realm. He's collected two points in six games and there have been four more outings where he's added three combined goals and assists.
