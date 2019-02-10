Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

Duchene is on a three-game goal-scoring streak (four goals, one assist). The impending free agent has 25 goals and 53 points in 46 games. Duchene says he likes Ottawa, but the team may not be ready to spend to the max to keep him. He may or may not be traded by deadline. It's a wait and see, but his scoring pace will likely decline in any new place. Buyer beware.