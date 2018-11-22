Duchene failed to record a point and was minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

Unfortunately, Wednesday's performance put an end to Duchene's three-game point streak. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old, coming off back-to-back three-point exhibitions, had racked up 11 points in his previous five contests before being held off the scoresheet by the Wild. Duchene and the Senators will now turn their attention to Friday's road game in Dallas.