Senators' Matt Duchene: Held in check away from home
Duchene failed to record a point and was minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.
Unfortunately, Wednesday's performance put an end to Duchene's three-game point streak. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old, coming off back-to-back three-point exhibitions, had racked up 11 points in his previous five contests before being held off the scoresheet by the Wild. Duchene and the Senators will now turn their attention to Friday's road game in Dallas.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores twice against Panthers•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Milestone night•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Sets up both goals in win•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Puts three points on scoresheet•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Tallies three assists in win•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores twice in return to Denver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...