Senators' Matt Duchene: Keeps racking up points

Duchene scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old continues to play well with his new team. In 43 games, he has 27 points as a member of the Senators, and 21 of those points have come in the last 20 contests. Not bad for a center on an offense ranked in the bottom third of the league in scoring.

