Senators' Matt Duchene: Leads team to win
Duchene had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montreal.
Duchene has talent, but he has struggled to come close to his 70-point best from 2013-14. And his combined minus-56 over the last two seasons is abysmal. Duchene is headed to free agency this summer and that means a get-out-of-jail (or Ottawa)-free card. But his fantasy value will be depressed because of poor two-way play. And we don't know if he'll struggle after a deal like he did when he went to Ottawa last season. Duchene is a serious fantasy risk, unless you like high-stakes gambles.
