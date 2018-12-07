Senators' Matt Duchene: Leaves with apparent injury
Duchene exited Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to an undisclosed injury, Steve Warne of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators have yet to release any details regarding Duchene's status, but at this point it appears as though he's likely a long shot to return to Thursday's contest. Another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's game against the Penguins.
