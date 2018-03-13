Senators' Matt Duchene: Lights lamp twice Monday

Duchene scored two goals, including the game winner with three minutes left in the third period, while adding four shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Panthers.

He now has 21 goals on the season, the sixth time in his career he's hit the 20-goal mark. It took a while, but Duchene has found his rhythm in Ottawa, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 20 games since the beginning of February and positioning himself as the centerpiece of the Sens' offense for 2018-19.