Senators' Matt Duchene: Lights lamp twice Monday
Duchene scored two goals, including the game winner with three minutes left in the third period, while adding four shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Panthers.
He now has 21 goals on the season, the sixth time in his career he's hit the 20-goal mark. It took a while, but Duchene has found his rhythm in Ottawa, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 20 games since the beginning of February and positioning himself as the centerpiece of the Sens' offense for 2018-19.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Snaps cold stretch with two points•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Point-per-game pace since early January•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Keeps racking up points•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Tallies three assists•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Posts three-point night in win•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores in loss to Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...