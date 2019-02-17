Senators' Matt Duchene: Made available for trade
Duchene didn't reach a contract extension with the Senators so they plan to trade him, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It comes as little surprise that Duchene is looking to test free agency and leave a franchise which has admitted it won't be a contender for the next few years. The 28-year-old has 27 goals and 56 points in 49 games. Depending on Mark Stone's availability, Duchene should be the most-coveted trade bait beside Artemi Panarin of the Blue Jackets. Expect these trade talks to heat up with the Feb. 25 deadline approaching.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Eight points in last six games•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Goal streak at three games•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Another multi-goal effort•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Victimizes former team•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Back with team•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Expected to miss next three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...