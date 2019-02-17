Duchene didn't reach a contract extension with the Senators so they plan to trade him, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It comes as little surprise that Duchene is looking to test free agency and leave a franchise which has admitted it won't be a contender for the next few years. The 28-year-old has 27 goals and 56 points in 49 games. Depending on Mark Stone's availability, Duchene should be the most-coveted trade bait beside Artemi Panarin of the Blue Jackets. Expect these trade talks to heat up with the Feb. 25 deadline approaching.