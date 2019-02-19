Senators' Matt Duchene: May be done as Senator
Duchene is not expected to be in the lineup Thursday against the Devils as the Senators don't want to risk him getting injured before the trade deadline, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Dreger also says that Duchene may have played his last game with the Sens, which would mean he won't play Friday or Sunday either if he hasn't been traded yet. The 28-year-old is one of the most sought after players at this deadline, but fantasy owners may need to wait for him to get dealt before they can put him back in their lineup.
