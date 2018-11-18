Duchene had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.

The assist was his 500th point in the NHL. "I think 500 is a big one," Duchene said after the game. "I feel lucky to have played this game as much as I have already and play in this League. I wake up every day and I love what I do." Duchene has eight goals and 16 assists in 20 games, which put him on pace to deliver his first-ever 100-point season. He's pricing himself out of a new contract with the Sens. Watch for a trade at the deadline.