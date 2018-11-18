Senators' Matt Duchene: Milestone night
Duchene had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.
The assist was his 500th point in the NHL. "I think 500 is a big one," Duchene said after the game. "I feel lucky to have played this game as much as I have already and play in this League. I wake up every day and I love what I do." Duchene has eight goals and 16 assists in 20 games, which put him on pace to deliver his first-ever 100-point season. He's pricing himself out of a new contract with the Sens. Watch for a trade at the deadline.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Sets up both goals in win•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Puts three points on scoresheet•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Tallies three assists in win•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores twice in return to Denver•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Picks up two points•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Dishes two helpers in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...