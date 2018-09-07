Senators' Matt Duchene: No talks yet on extension

Duchene and the Senators have yet to begin discussing a contract extension according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca

Duchene's contract is entering its final year this season, but the 27-year-old center has yet to discuss extending it with the Senators. Although he is open to re-signing with the team, he did mention watching the Tavares sweepstakes over the summer. The Senators would surely love to lock down a player they traded so much for last November, but with the current state of the organization and Duchene mentioning that players have to do what is best for them, it is looking like he may test the free agent waters after the season is over.