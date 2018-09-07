Senators' Matt Duchene: No talks yet on extension
Duchene and the Senators have yet to begin discussing a contract extension according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca
Duchene's contract is entering its final year this season, but the 27-year-old center has yet to discuss extending it with the Senators. Although he is open to re-signing with the team, he did mention watching the Tavares sweepstakes over the summer. The Senators would surely love to lock down a player they traded so much for last November, but with the current state of the organization and Duchene mentioning that players have to do what is best for them, it is looking like he may test the free agent waters after the season is over.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores two goals in loss•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Three points Tuesday•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Another multi-point game•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Collects two helpers in win over Bolts•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Snaps cold stretch with two points•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...