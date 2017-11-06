Senators' Matt Duchene: Packing bags for Ottawa

Duchene was officially traded from Colorado to Ottawa on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This is a groundbreaking deal for Ottawa, who's clearly trying to build upon its Eastern Conference finals trip from last year, and a solid 6-3-5 record to begin this season. There's no questioning Duchene's explosive speed and offensive skill, but he's slipped precipitously since posting an impressive 70 points in 71 games back in the 2013-14 season. Duchene should immediately slot into Ottawa's top-six forward core and see power-play time, and with scoring wingers like Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone that could surround him, the 27-year-old will have a great opportunity to firmly bounce back from his relatively poor 41-point effort from last season.