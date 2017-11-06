Senators' Matt Duchene: Packing bags for Ottawa
Duchene was officially traded from Colorado to Ottawa on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This is a groundbreaking deal for Ottawa, who's clearly trying to build upon its Eastern Conference finals trip from last year, and a solid 6-3-5 record to begin this season. There's no questioning Duchene's explosive speed and offensive skill, but he's slipped precipitously since posting an impressive 70 points in 71 games back in the 2013-14 season. Duchene should immediately slot into Ottawa's top-six forward core and see power-play time, and with scoring wingers like Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone that could surround him, the 27-year-old will have a great opportunity to firmly bounce back from his relatively poor 41-point effort from last season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Deal to Sens falls apart•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Goal drought extends to six games•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Hot start continues•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Propels team to victory in opener•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Will report to camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...