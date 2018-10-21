Senators' Matt Duchene: Picks up two points
Duchene scored a power-play goal and dished out an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Duchene seemingly snuck into Montreal's zone unseen and beat Carey Price to tie the game in the second period before earning an assist on Mark Stone's overtime winner. Before Saturday, Duchene had six assists in six games, but he finally scored his first goal of the year here.
