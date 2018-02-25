Senators' Matt Duchene: Point-per-game pace since early January

Duchene scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

The slick pivot finally looks comfortable on Ottawa ice and his production shows. Duchene has 12 points, including five goals, in his last 10 games and 23 (10 goals, 13 assists) in 23. But has good as he has been, Duchene only has four power-play points in those 23 games. He has so much talent, but he always seems to leave you wanting more.