Duchene (lower body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

While the team has not provided any additional details regarding Duchene's lower-body issue, the fact that he is on injured reserve likely confirms the initial reports of a long-term absence. At a minimum, the all-star center will miss the next three games. Prior to getting hurt, the center racked up 34 points in 29 games and was sporting a career-high 19.4 shooting percentage. Chris Tierney should see the biggest uptick in ice time, as he figures to assume a top-six role in Duchene's stead.