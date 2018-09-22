Senators' Matt Duchene: Posts power-play goal
Duchene tallied a power-play goal and recorded five shots on net in a 5-2 preseason loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.
The 27-year-old has never been a huge producer on the power play, but any contributions Duchene can make the talent-depleted Senators will surely appreciate. Last season, he scored 27 goals and 59 points with a minus-22 rating in 82 games with the Avalanche and Senators. In 68 games in Ottawa, Duchene tallied a minus-23 rating. More of the same, with perhaps a little less scoring because he won't have any help, should be expected from Duchene in 2018-19.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Waiting on teammates to discuss extension•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: No talks yet on extension•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores two goals in loss•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Three points Tuesday•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Another multi-point game•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Collects two helpers in win over Bolts•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...