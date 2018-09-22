Senators' Matt Duchene: Posts power-play goal

Duchene tallied a power-play goal and recorded five shots on net in a 5-2 preseason loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 27-year-old has never been a huge producer on the power play, but any contributions Duchene can make the talent-depleted Senators will surely appreciate. Last season, he scored 27 goals and 59 points with a minus-22 rating in 82 games with the Avalanche and Senators. In 68 games in Ottawa, Duchene tallied a minus-23 rating. More of the same, with perhaps a little less scoring because he won't have any help, should be expected from Duchene in 2018-19.