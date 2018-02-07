Senators' Matt Duchene: Posts three-point night in win

Duchene recorded a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

The pivot had gone nine consecutive games without a multi-point outing entering Tuesday, and he's now collected just 10 goals and 13 assists through 39 games with the Senators. Duchene is still seeing top offensive minutes, so he remains a serviceable asset in most settings. It's likely just wise to temper expectations with the Senators struggling and also likely to ship out players before the trade deadline.