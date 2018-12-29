Senators' Matt Duchene: Pots 15th in loss
Duchene scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
The tally was his 15th of the season, and third in three games since returning from a lower-body injury. Duchene is on pace for a career year in his first full season with the Sens, racking up 37 points through 32 games, but his career-high 21.7 percent shooting will likely cool down over the coming months.
