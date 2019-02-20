Senators' Matt Duchene: Practicing Wednesday
Duchene (undisclosed) participated in practice Wednesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
As the trade deadline looms closer, the speculations of what Ottawa will do with Duchene grow more intense. Reports say that Duchene will not play Thursday in New Jersey as the team doesn't want him to get injured before the trade deadline. That notion remains true -- the Ontario native is one of the most sought after players on the market. Fantasy owners will likely need to wait for Duchene to find a new home before slotting him back in their lineups.
