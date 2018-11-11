Senators' Matt Duchene: Puts three points on scoresheet
Duchene scored a first-period goal and added two assists, helping his team earn a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
With seven points in three games, Duchene looks like the player the Senators thought they were getting when they traded for him. With 19 points overall, Duchene is performing well with the Senators and should be owned and started in most situations.
