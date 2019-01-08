Senators' Matt Duchene: Returns home with child on way
Duchene has left the team to be with his wife, who is expecting to give birth in the near future, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
Duchene's departure from the team likely leaves him a question mark to play in Wednesday's game against the Ducks and possibly Thursday against the Kings as well. If he winds up sitting out, either Nick Paul or Darren Archibald would presumably slot in.
