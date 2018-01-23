Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores in loss to Wild
Duchene lit the lamp for his team's only goal Monday in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota.
In the words of Ontario-born singer Amanda Marshall, Duchene's contributions are "Too Little, Too Late" to mean much for the Senators. But for fantasy owners, his renaissance is coming at the perfect time. Eight of the 14 points he's scored with Ottawa have come since the calendar turned to 2018, making him a great value play now that he appears to have returned to the form he showed in Colorado.
