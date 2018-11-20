Duchene recorded two goals for the second straight game, but his team still took a 7-5 loss to Florida on Monday.

Duchene has been dominant through the first quarter of the season, notching 27 points in 21 games. It's a far cry from his early struggles when he first got to Ottawa, and it's made him both a staple in fantasy lineups and an attractive trade piece for the Senators to shop should they decide he won't be part of their rebuild. Starting him is a no-brainer right now.