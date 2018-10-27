Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores twice in return to Denver

Duchene found the net twice, but it wasn't enough as his team fell 6-3 to Colorado on Friday.

Duchene looked in his element in his return to the Pepsi Center, and he's looked like the player the Senators thought they were getting with three goals and seven assists so far in nine games. Given all the changes in the Ottawa locker room this year, someone had to step up, and Duchene is doing exactly that.

