Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores two goals in loss
Duchene lit the lamp twice and dished out an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Jets on Monday.
After a disastrous start to his time in Ottawa, Duchene has adjusted and made the most out of his season. He's got an outside chance to be a 60-point player for the first time since 2014, a remarkable feat given how bleak things were at the time of his trade from Colorado.
