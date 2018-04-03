Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores two goals in loss

Duchene lit the lamp twice and dished out an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Jets on Monday.

After a disastrous start to his time in Ottawa, Duchene has adjusted and made the most out of his season. He's got an outside chance to be a 60-point player for the first time since 2014, a remarkable feat given how bleak things were at the time of his trade from Colorado.

