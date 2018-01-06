Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores winner against Sharks

Duchene recorded two goals -- including the game-winner -- and added an assist during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.

This was just the second multi-point showing for Duchene as a Senator, and it improves him to only five goals and four assists through 25 games since being dealt to Ottawa. There is no questioning his talent, and this might prove to be the kick-start of an offensive surge for the 26-year-old center. However, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check, especially considering Duchene's scoring struggles date back to last season.