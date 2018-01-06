Senators' Matt Duchene: Scores winner against Sharks
Duchene recorded two goals -- including the game-winner -- and added an assist during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.
This was just the second multi-point showing for Duchene as a Senator, and it improves him to only five goals and four assists through 25 games since being dealt to Ottawa. There is no questioning his talent, and this might prove to be the kick-start of an offensive surge for the 26-year-old center. However, it's probably wise to keep expectations in check, especially considering Duchene's scoring struggles date back to last season.
More News
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Continues to struggle•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Two points Thursday•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: First point in Canada's capital•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Underwhelming debut with Sens•
-
Senators' Matt Duchene: Packing bags for Ottawa•
-
Avalanche's Matt Duchene: Two-point night helps lift team to win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...