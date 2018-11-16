Senators' Matt Duchene: Sets up both goals in win
Duchene had two assists, including one on the power play on what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.
With nine points in his past five contests, Duchene is on fire right now and sits second on the Senators in assists with 15. Given Ottawa's surprisingly potent attack and his penchant for setting up teammates, starting him is a no-brainer.
