Senators' Matt Duchene: Sets up two goals in win

Duchene had a power-play assist and the primary assist on his team's final goal in a 5-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Owners will appreciate seeing Duchene pick up a point on the power play, as those tend to be fairly uncommon for the center. What's not uncommon are assists. He's now picked up four in five games and seems to have picked up where he left off last season. The Senators are having no problem finding the net right now, making Duchene a solid option in all formats.