Senators' Matt Duchene: Sets up two in win

Duchene had a pair of assists Wednesday in a 4-3 triumph over the Maple Leafs.

Duchene has openly wondered whether he might have been a disruption for the Senators, but his play in January could calm those fears. With six points in his past four contests, Duchene might finally have found his niche in Ottawa. The Sens are likely too far gone to save their season, but if this spurt is real, Duchene can still salvage his campaign and become a contributor for your squad. If you can get him cheaply, it's not a bad idea to do so.