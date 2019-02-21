Senators' Matt Duchene: Sitting as precaution
As expected, Duchene (coach's decision) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against New Jersey, NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's a foregone conclusion that Duchene is going to be dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline, so there's no reason for the Senators to risk his health in a meaningless game. If he's still with Ottawa, it's safe to assume the 28-year-old forward will watch Friday's game against Columbus and Sunday's matchup with Calgary from the press box as well, but we'll circle back if anything changes on that front.
