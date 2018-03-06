Senators' Matt Duchene: Snaps cold stretch with two points

Duchene recorded a goal and a power-play assist during Monday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

Duchene had scored only three goals without registering an assist through his previous seven games, so this was a welcomed multi-point outing. He's still played extremely well over the past two months with 12 tallies and 14 helpers through his past 27 contests, though. The strong turnaround makes Duchene worth owning in the majority of settings. Just note that his minus-20 rating since joining Ottawa isn't likely to significantly correct itself moving forward.