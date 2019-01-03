Duchene scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

After notching a power-play marker in the second period to get the Sens on the board, Duchene helped set up Mark Stone's tying goal inside the final minute of play to send the game to OT, only for Elias Petterson to crush Ottawa's hopes of a home victory. Duchene now has 16 goals and 40 points through 35 games, and he remains one of the few bright spots on a club that's squarely in the mix for the top pick in next year's draft.