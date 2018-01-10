Senators' Matt Duchene: Suiting up for Tuesday's matchup
Duchene (illness) will play Tuesday against the Blackhawks.
Duchene didn't miss a game due to this illness, and he's still slated in a top-six role with the Sens. Since the turn of the calendar, Duchene has three goals and one assist through three games, while firing 12 shots on goal. He struggled immensely before this spurt of energy, though, posting just two points in the prior 10 contests, making him a tough fantasy play.
