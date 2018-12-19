Senators' Matt Duchene: Taken off injured reserve
Duchene (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Duchene's activation should be the last step in his recovery process and fantasy owners can expect the all-star center to return to Ottawa's first line and top power-play unit. The Ontario native -- who missed the last six games -- notched six goals and seven helpers in 10 games before sustaining his lower-body issue.
