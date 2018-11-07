Senators' Matt Duchene: Tallies three assists in win
Duchene recorded three assists in the win over New Jersey on Tuesday.
Duchene had been sputtering recently, having only recorded one point over his last four games, but he got back on track Tuesday against the Devils notching three assists in his team's blowout victory. While this marks the fifth consecutive game without a goal for the center, his three-assist effort has him in the top 50 in the league in terms of scoring. The 27-year-old will look to break that goalless streak against the Golden Knights on Thursday.
