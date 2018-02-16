Senators' Matt Duchene: Tallies three assists

Duchene picked up three assists and four shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday.

Moving to Ottawa seems to be sitting well with Duchene. The third-overall pick in 2009 now has 25 points in 42 games with the Senators. The year 2018 has also been kind to the center, as he has 19 points in 19 games since we busted out the new calendars.