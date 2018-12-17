Duchene (lower body) won't play versus the Predators on Monday, but could be an option for Friday's tilt against the Devils, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Duchene -- who will miss his sixth straight outing due to his lower-body issue -- had hit a mini slump prior to getting hurt, as he managed just one helper in his previous three contests. Once he returns to the lineup, the center should resume his pursuit of a seventh 50-plus point campaign.