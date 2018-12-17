Senators' Matt Duchene: Targeting Friday return
Duchene (lower body) won't play versus the Predators on Monday, but could be an option for Friday's tilt against the Devils, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Duchene -- who will miss his sixth straight outing due to his lower-body issue -- had hit a mini slump prior to getting hurt, as he managed just one helper in his previous three contests. Once he returns to the lineup, the center should resume his pursuit of a seventh 50-plus point campaign.
