Senators' Matt Duchene: Three points Tuesday
Duchene contributed a power-play goal, two even-strength assists and six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Duchene's team didn't come out on top, but he capitalized on this favorable matchup against the league's worst defensive team for his first three-point effort since Feb. 15. He also finished with a plus-1 rating in this one, which was a welcome sight for Duchene's owners given his minus-7 mark over the previous four contests. Duchene has 95 points over the past two seasons, but his rating over that span is an atrocious minus-53.
